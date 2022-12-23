Frozen or broken pipes – Here’s what to do

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In freezing cold conditions like Central Texans are experiencing this week, there’s a risk of water pipes in homes freezing. And if that happens, there’s a risk of them bursting.

Frozen pipes kept plumbers and firefighters busy Friday.

One homeowner in Dripping Springs said he prepped his pipes the same way he did during the 2021 winter storm. While he didn’t have any issues last year, he did this week.

Crews with Radiant Plumbing said they frequently ran into situations Thursday and Friday where homemade faucet covers weren’t enough.

“It does help in cold temperatures, but if it stays below freezing for a long time, it’s not gonna do as much as some people may think,” said Gunner Brown with Radiant.

If you’re leaving home for the weekend, plumbers recommend double checking your outdoor faucet covers.

When it comes to your inside faucets, experts recommend dripping one with hot water and one in another sink with cold water.

If your pipes do freeze, Austin Water advises thawing your pipes by: