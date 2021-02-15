Frozen hydrants, pumps hamper AFD fighting fire on Brodie Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fire hydrants and pumps froze in Austin’s bitter cold weather, and the Austin Fire Department said it created some big problems while responding to a call.

At 10:26 a.m., AFD responded to a fire on Brodie Lane and had to use a ladder truck with a stream of water to keep the fire from getting to another building. AFD evacuated the building, but since CapMetro suspended service for Monday, it wasn’t immediately sure where to send people. AFD said it was trying to move them to another building.

AFD said there were a lot of other incidents it has crews at around town, but none were major.