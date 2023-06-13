AUSTIN (KXAN)– After decades in the Austin area, Tracy Miller and her husband are moving to the coast.

“It’s been a little bit of a sad thing for both of us, but we’re ready,” she said.

Miller has sold dozens of items on Facebook Marketplace. But while getting rid of items, she’s also received some unwanted attention from buyers that seem to be sending fake emails.

“I instantly got an email saying that we weren’t qualified yet to receive payment through Zelle,” she said.

She’s also had odd requests about her shoes for sale.

“He said, ‘If you’re willing to wear the shoes to the door, when I pick them up, I’ll pay you $150.'”

Miller said now that buyer won’t leave her alone.

“The fact that he’s come back around even after I blocked him and reported him makes me a little more nervous,” she said.

Officer Jeffrey Woolverton in Hutto said they get reports about Facebook Marketplace often.

“We got a report today on crib being sold on my Facebook marketplace … And the seller never received her money,” Woolverton said.

He said police can subpoena things like bank records and IP addresses to find suspects.

And if you’ve got someone pestering you, he said to tell them in writing that you don’t want contact with them anymore and then block them.

“If someone after that is continuously finding ways to message you, opening new accounts or anything like that, that that’s at least harassment, it can sometimes go into stalking, which is a higher charge than harassment is,” Woolverton said. “Contact the police and the warrant can be filed and I suspect someone can be arrested for that that is against the law to harass someone in that way.

Woolverton suggested calling buyers or sellers over the phone.

“Try to develop some rapport with the person you know, you don’t have to ask anything too personal just just get to know them a little bit,” he said.

He also said if you’re meeting someone in person, it’s a good idea to do it at a police station, where there are lights and security cameras.

You can also meet up at SafeTrade Stations.

Miller has blocked all the unwanted accounts and she takes other safety precautions.

“I tend to leave things on the front porch. And they can come to the front porch,” she said.

She also wants to warn other Facebook Marketplace users.

“We’re all naturally trusting until something happens,” she said.