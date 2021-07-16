From dancing to delta variant: One Austin man’s COVID-19 battle and the message from his loved ones

Isaac Cary Jr. is in the center of this photo. (Photo: Elaina Cary-Fehr)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An army veteran, University of Texas alum and avid dancer — now a COVID-19 patient.

Elaina Cary-Fehr said her father, Isaac Cary Jr., has been hospitalized for COVID-19 for almost exactly a month now, after receiving his Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.

Since then, Cary has battled through pneumonia and being placed on a ventilator. He was even placed on his stomach to relieve the pressure on his lungs, according to a GoFundMe page started by his friend for the family.

Cary-Fehr said her father is now stable and taking “baby steps toward recovery.”

It’s a far cry from the energetic man he used to be, the one who danced at different Austin venues like Far Out Lounge, Antone’s and Continental Club, according to the fundraising page.

Elaina Cary-Fehr said her father is being treated at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, where a nurse informed them he was battling the delta variant. (Photo: Elaina Cary-Fehr)

(Courtesy of Elaina Cary-Fehr)

(Courtesy of Elaina Cary-Fehr)

(Courtesy of Elaina Cary-Fehr)

(Courtesy of Elaina Cary-Fehr)

(Courtesy of Elaina Cary-Fehr)

(Courtesy of Elaina Cary-Fehr)

(Courtesy of Elaina Cary-Fehr)

This is a developing story. Hear more from Isaac Cary Jr.’s loved ones on KXAN News at 10 p.m.