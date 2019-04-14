Friends of teen killed in Cedar Park car crash vow to 'Live Like Myles' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Angela Moyer) Friends of teen killed in Cedar Park car crash vow to 'Live Like Myles' (Photo Courtesy: Angela Moyer) prev next

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Cedar Park teenagers who had to deal with a shocking and sudden loss of their friend are now turning their grief into action.

Last December, 17-year-old Myles Hutcheson died in a car crash on Brushy Creek Road.

Saturday, Cedar Park Police told KXAN they've completed the investigation and found speed was the main contributing factor.

Myles' loved ones now want to "Live Like Myles," meaning they'll go out and help people in need just like Myles would have done.

His father Mark Hutcheson said Myles spent his Sundays volunteering with Leander Lazers Special Olympics. He coached a basketball team and played bowling.

Myles' classmate at Vista Ridge High School Grant Moyer said, "Live like Myles is a way because Myles lived every day like he was fully in love with every single person he met. He wanted to talk to you more than anything else in the entire world. It was the coolest thing ever to have a conversation with him."

Mark Hutcheson said it's been difficult dealing with his son's death.

When he was speaking with Myles' friends earlier this year, they talked about how it's impossible to replace Myles. However, they realized they can strive to live like him.

So through people they know at their churches, they found a woman they could help. The woman is in her 80's and is a widow.

Saturday morning, they went to her house and helped her with yard work and laid sod. Mark Hutcheson said a Leander company called the Grass Patch donated all the grass for the cause.

Brandon Childress said, "This is something Myles would do if he had free time. Well, he'd probably make time for this."

"It feels great," Moyer said. "It feels good to be able to do something bigger than ourselves. Just put Live Like Myles into action, do what we can, when we can, where we can."

Myles' basketball teammate Ayden Howard said, "It feels like something that he would want us to do, feels like he's organizing it for us, it's amazing."

The teens said they're just now starting to put this "Live Like Myles" plan into action. They hope to find more people they can help.

"A real gift is in the giving," said Mark Hutcheson.