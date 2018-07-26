Friends beg witnesses, suspect to come forward after deadly hit-and-run Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scott Whiting. (Courtesy: Whiting's friend) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A roadside memorial is growing along West Parmer Lane for 37-year-old Scott Whiting, who was hit and killed there Monday morning.

Friends and coworkers went by and paid their respects all day Wednesday, as they hope someone will come forward with information about the driver in the hit and run.

"Hopefully this just builds," said Whiting's best friend, Grant Martin, as he placed flowers at the memorial. "More and more people come by and just keep kind of piling on to what's been started."

Whiting's friends say they set up the memorial to draw attention to what happened. As of Tuesday, Austin police had no description of the vehicle that fled the scene. Friends say they need the public's help in catching the suspect.

"That won't bring him back but for us, but that's kind of like some kind of justice for losing him," Martin said. "The guy Scott was, you would want a person like that in this world. You would want to check on him and make sure he's OK."

"Wonderful, genuine, humble, you know, just an all around nice guy," said Whiting's coworker, Phillip Mendez.

Coworkers at Healthtronics, where Whiting worked, say he was hit while walking to work. They say he would walk four and a half miles to get there early every morning. They realized something was wrong when he didn't show up Monday.

"Scott didn't deserve this. He was a good guy, treated everybody with respect," Mendez said. "We just hope and pray somebody comes forward. Just turn yourself in. Do the right thing. That's the main thing that we want, closure for his family, his father, his mom, all his good friends and us, too."

Healthtronics released a statement Wednesday, saying:

"Everyone at HealthTronics is deeply saddened by the sudden, tragic death of our colleague and friend, Scott Whiting. We had the privilege of working with Scott for more than three years. He was a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan, so as a way to honor his memory, the employees at HealthTronics will wear blue and silver next Monday, July 30."

Whiting's coworkers also set up a GoFundMe account to help his family pay for funeral expenses.