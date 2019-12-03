Friend shoots woman while ‘playing with gun,’ police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police responded to a gunshot victim call reported by medical staff at Dell Children’s Medical Center Nov. 3, according to an affidavit.

The call information said that the victim walked into the emergency room. Medical staff told police they did not know where the shooting took place. The affidavit also states that the staff told police the victim was wounded in her forearm, which likely had broken bones, and that she would be transported to Dell Seton Hospital.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s boyfriend first told police that the victim had called him to say she had been shot and asked for him to take her to the hospital. The boyfriend also said that the woman texted her location to the suspect, Myzon Alexander Turner.

The police say the victim explained she was walking near Booker T. Washington Terrace and Rosewood Avenue when she heard a loud noise and realized she had been shot.

Later, she told police she had originally lied in her initial statement, according to the affidavit.

The victim said that she and her boyfriend were sitting in the front seat in his car. She said she heard a loud bang and then felt pain in her arm. According to the affidavit, she claimed that Turner was sitting in the back seat and he said he was playing with the gun and he accidentally shot her.

The affidavit states that Turner agreed to speak with police and said he was sitting in the back seat while the victim was seated in the driver’s seat and her boyfriend was seated in the front passenger seat. Turner explained that the victim and her boyfriend began to argue and Turner allegedly said he got out of the car to retrieve the woman’s boyfriend’s gun from the trunk, remove it from its plastic case, and return to the back seat of the car.

According to the affidavit, Turner told police he began “playing” with the gun; “racking it, engaging and disengaging the safety, loading and unloading the magazine.”

Police say Turner admitted to then pulling the trigger which caused the gun to go off.

Turner then said he heard the victim plead with the boyfriend and Turner to take her to the hospital. Allegedly, the suspect told police that they all came up with a story that the victim was shot while walking down the street.

Turner is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.