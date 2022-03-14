Friday was the second-busiest day ever at Austin’s airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spring break travel fueled the second-busiest day ever at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Friday, according to new data released by airport officials.

A total of 34,487 passengers went through TSA security on March 11. That’s about 800 fewer passengers than the all-time record, set on the Monday after F1 weekend in 2021.

Meanwhile, Thursday, March 10, clocked in as the fifth-busiest day ever, with more than 31,400 passengers.

The numbers only show passengers who pass through security before boarding a departing flight, so people arriving in Austin for SXSW are not included.

Passenger totals at AUS continue to rebound after practically grinding to a halt in spring 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year was the fourth-busiest year on record for the airport, with more than 13.5 million passengers in total.