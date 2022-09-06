AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday was the second-busiest day ever at Austin’s airport as thousands of people traveled for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

A total of 34,611 departing passengers were recorded Friday, according to officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

That’s behind only Oct. 25, 2021 — the Monday after F1 weekend — in terms of passenger totals.

More than 140,000 passengers boarded a plane at AUS throughout the holiday weekend.

Data from AUS shows 142,734 passengers flew out of Austin between Thursday and Monday.

While Friday was the busiest day, Thursday and Monday also both saw more than 30,000 passengers.

Meanwhile, passenger totals nationwide outpaced 2019 for the holiday weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the TSA, 8.76 million passengers were screened between Friday and Monday.

In a tweet Tuesday, the agency said that represents 106% of checkpoint volume for Labor Day weekend in 2019 and is “the first time that holiday weekend volume exceeded that of 2019.”