Rainbow appears over Round Rock hospital, and other feel-good stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The coronavirus has completely changed our lives — for journalists, too. Every single day it’s one of the busiest news days of the year. And most of it is bad — the daily death toll, unemployment, isolation.

But there’s a lot of good, too. Every single day Texans continue to send us things that make us smile. Here are just a few of them on this Friday. We hope they brighten your day, too.

Austin musicians perform song together to raise spirits

Local musician and DJ Cassie Shankman performed the song “What the World Needs Now” with more than 30 other Austin area musicians.

“This is dedicated to all those affected by COVID-19, especially those working on the front lines (healthcare workers, grocers, and more),” Shankman said.

Most of the musicians featured in the video are full-time musicians or service industry workers who have lost their jobs. But they still performed the song to lift others’ spirits. They also challenged another musical community to do the same thing in their city.

On the YouTube page, Cassie also listed Venmo names for all the out-of-work musicians in the video in case you’d like to support any of them.

Easter Bunny visits nursing home

Viewer Sandra Gravenor sent us this picture. She said the Easter Bunny came to visit her mother, Sally, this week. Sally is 92 years young and has been living in isolation at Ledgestone Assisted Living for more than a month.

The Easter Bunny made sure to keep its social distance though, touching hands with residents like Sally through the glass.

“Thanks to Michelle Sandoval, the Activity Director, for keeping residents engaged and active” Sandra said.

Rainbow appears over Round Rock hospital

Viewer Suzanne Orzech sent us a gorgeous photo of a rainbow that appeared over St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center after Thursday’s storms. The pot of gold at the end of this rainbow is definitely our health care workers, including Suzanne’s daughter, who is a nurse in the ICU and is treating COVID-19 patients.

Suzanne says she and her husband go to the hospital every day to participate in what they call a “daily parade” to thank the health care workers, including their daughter.

“This rainbow represents hope for the future and a representation of all that our healthcare workers are doing for us now and always,” she said.