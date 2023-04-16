AUSTIN (KXAN) — Las Ofrendas and The Brewtorium are celebrating Friday Friday ATX’s sixth anniversary, while also commemorating beloved Tejano artist Selena’s birthday.

The event, running Sunday through 6 p.m. at The Brewtorium, will include drag performances, food and drinks, live painting, a live Selena cover band and a Frida Friday market featuring local artists, per a release.

Those featured artists include five local drag performers, 50 Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists and entrepreneurs and music by local Selena cover band Las Chicas en 512.

“We believe in creating the world we want to live in, which celebrates diversity and supports Austin’s creative future, a future which depends on the vibrant contributions of all our community members,” Las Ofrendas owner TK Tunchez said in a statement. “This year, we are celebrating our annual Bidi Bidi birthday on Tejano Queen, Selena’s birthday. She was such a stellar example of a go-getter creative and we are proud to showcase this event in her honor. ”

The event is free and open to the public. The Brewtorium is located at 6015 Dillard Circle, Ste. A in Austin.