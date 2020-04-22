Fricano’s Deli shuts down permanently due to COVID-19

Fricano’s Deli became the latest restaurant causality of the Coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy: Fricano’s Deli webpage)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Add Fricano’s Deli to the growing list of Austin restaurants that say they will not reopen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Tuesday night Facebook post, the owners of the West Campus restaurant said, “despite every effort to make it work, that we will have to close our doors permanently.”

According to the restaurant’s website, Paul Fricano opened Fricano’s Deli in North Campus in August 2006. He moved the restaurant to its present location at 24th and Nueces in 2011.

“Our staff feels like family,” Fricano said. “We can’t emphasize that enough. Working with such incredible people made every day incredibly fun! That’s what has made it so rewarding, but so hard to say goodbye.”

Fricano says he will hold a livestream to auction off memorabilia. He did not list a date.

Fricano’s Deli is the fifth major Austin restaurant to announce a permanent shutdown since the beginning of April.