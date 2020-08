AUSTIN (KXAN) — An altercation over wearing masks involving a customer at Fresh Plus grocery store in central Austin ended with vandalism, an employee of the store says.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

According to Austin Police Department, officers responded to the grocery store located in the 400 block of East 43rd Street after reports of mischief/vandalism around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

An employee at the scene told KXAN that the incident occurred after the suspect was involved in an altercation over masks.