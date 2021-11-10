Fresh details revealed about Four Seasons residential development overlooking Lake Austin

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — On Tuesday, 1-800-Contacts founder and real estate developer Jonathan Coon and his development team released more details about a multimillion-dollar lakefront development, which will look considerably different than originally planned.

The project is now The Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin, a partnership between Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts and Austin Capital Partners, along with Hines Interests LP. This will be the first standalone residential property in Texas for Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

Courtesy: DBOX for Austin Capital Partners

The 145-acre community will consist of 179 residences. They’ll range in size from 1,900-square-foot “pied-à-terre” units to 7,000-square-foot units and penthouses. The community will be located at Bridgepoint Parkway and Loop 360, just west of Pennybacker Bridge.

