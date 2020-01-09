Freebirds ‘doing a great deal’ to help stabbing victim’s family, they say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Freebirds World Burrito posted on Twitter their support of Johnathan Aguilar’s family after he was killed in a random stabbing attack Jan. 3.

Aguilar, 34, was a kitchen manager at the Freebirds on South Congress Avenue. Police say Dylan Woodburn, 27, ran from an incident at Bennu coffee shop nearby into the restaurant and stabbed two people. Aguilar was pronounced dead when authorities arrived.

On the Freebirds Twitter account, the business said Aguilar was “beloved by colleagues and guests alike.”

In a reply to comments saying Freebirds should pay for Aguilar’s funeral expenses, a response from Freebirds said, “Rest assured that Freebirds is doing a great deal to support this family in their time of need. We are assisting the family directly and have posted this with the support and approval of Johnathan’s family.”

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the GoFundMe account raised $7,705 of the $10,000 goal.