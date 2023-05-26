AUSTIN (KXAN) – The free shuttle to Zilker Park will return Saturday, the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday.

According to the department, the shuttle will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from May 27 to Sept. 4 on the following days:

  • Every Saturday and Sunday
  • Memorial Day
  • 4th of July
  • Labor Day

Riders can park in the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. The shuttle driver must validate the parking ticket.

Garage entrance/exit for One Texas Center. (Image courtesy: austintexas.gov)

Parks and Rec said the drop-off location is at Zilker Playground/Barton Springs Spillway which is a two-minute walk to Barton Springs Pool.

No dogs or other pets are allowed on the shuttle, according to Parks and Rec.

For more information, check the city’s Zilker Park webpage.