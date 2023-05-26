AUSTIN (KXAN) – The free shuttle to Zilker Park will return Saturday, the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday.

According to the department, the shuttle will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from May 27 to Sept. 4 on the following days:

Every Saturday and Sunday

Memorial Day

4th of July

Labor Day

Riders can park in the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. The shuttle driver must validate the parking ticket.

Garage entrance/exit for One Texas Center. (Image courtesy: austintexas.gov)

Parks and Rec said the drop-off location is at Zilker Playground/Barton Springs Spillway which is a two-minute walk to Barton Springs Pool.

No dogs or other pets are allowed on the shuttle, according to Parks and Rec.

For more information, check the city’s Zilker Park webpage.



