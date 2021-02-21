Free water available at 10 Austin sites on Sunday for residents who can’t purchase or boil water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, the City of Austin is opening 10 water distribution sites — all intended for area residents who are most vulnerable and who can’t purchase or boil water.

Pick ups will include one case of free water while supplies last. Residents who are driving should have their trunks open or have doors unlocked so water can be placed inside. Guests who are on foot should bring a cart or carrier large enough for one case of water.

Distribution begins at 11 a.m. at:

Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive

Onion Creek Soccer Complex, 5600 E. William Cannon Drive

Roy G. Guerrero Park, 400 Grove Boulevard

ACC Highland Mall parking lot, E. Highland Mall Boulevard

Garrison Park, 6001 Menchaca Road

Lakeline Station, 13625 Lyndhurst Boulevard

Walnut Creek Park, 12138 N. Lamar Boulevard

Zilker Park, 2301 Barton Springs Road

Anderson High School, 8403 Mesa Drive

Additionally, water distribution will be held at 9 a.m. at Austin Community College’s Pinnacle Campus located at 7748 Highway 290 West.

Across Austin and the surrounding areas, several other organizations and individuals have organized free water distribution events.

As of Saturday night, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports more than 14 million Texans are under a boil water notice.

Austin Water reported it has 60 million gallons of water in storage. But the storage needs to be stocked with 100 million gallons, the City says.