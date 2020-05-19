Free produce distributed Tuesdays at YMCA of Austin locations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — YMCA of Austin is partnering two other organizations to pass out fresh produce at two YMCA locations starting Tuesday.

With Brighter Bites and DiMare Fresh, YMCA of Austin will start handing out 20-pound boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables, for free, at its north and east locations. These will continue every Tuesday through August. It’s first-come, first-served, YMCA officials said.

The north location is at 1000 W. Rundberg Ln., and the food distribution will start at 9 a.m. there. At the east location, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd., distribution will begin at 10 a.m.

“At a time when many are hurting and hungry, we need to do whatever we can to ensure families and communities have fresh fruits and vegetables on their plates,” said James Finck, president and CEO of YMCA of Austin. “We’re excited to be able to partner with Brighter Bites and DiMare Fresh to help our community.”

Brighter Bites, a nationwide program based in Houston, served 25,000 families across 100 schools to get them fresh produce and nutritional guidance, but since schools had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fruits and veggies couldn’t get to the families.

DiMare Fresh is also based in Houston, and is a food packaging and processing operation.