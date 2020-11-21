Free flu shots and PPE for Austin’s Latino community at Saturday event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Free flu shots were available and PPE supplies were handed out at an event hosted by the Austin Latino Coalition on Saturday morning.

The event was held at Metz-Sanchez Elementary School in east Austin amid statewide and nationwide increases in the number of cases of COVID-19.

The Austin Latino Coalition partnered with H-E-B for the event, with the grocery chain providing 250 free flu shots.

“During week 46 of the pandemic, Latinos continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID, representing the majority of COVID cases, hospitalizations and nearly one-half of all of the deaths in Austin, Travis County”, said Paul Saldaña, leader and coordinator for the Austin Latino Coalition.

“With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching our community must remain vigilant and continue to adhere to social distancing, washing hands and wearing face coverings or masks,” he added.