Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Austin-Travis County now through Monday

file — A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More free COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned in Austin-Travis County from Friday through Monday.

Austin Public Health and Travis County are teaming up with local organizations to make it happen. Clinics are open to all eligible individuals, including kids who are of age, no appointment or registration needed.

Remember to bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card if you’re getting a second or third dose or booster shot.

Pay attention to the type of vaccines given at each location, as some vaccines are only authorized for specific age groups, and if you’re returning for a second or third dose, you need the correct follow-up vaccine.

For more details on COVID-19 and vaccinations, visit this website or call 311.

Friday, Dec. 17

LULAC Manor (Travis County)

Time: 3:30–6:30 pm

Address: 13700 FM973, Manor, TX 78653

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years) , Moderna (18+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 East Rundberg Ln., Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, Dec. 18

IDEA Health Professions (APH)

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Address: 5816 Wilcab Rd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.

Address: 5301B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Sunday, Dec. 19

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Monday, Dec. 20

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County/CTAHI)

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery St #101 Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Meadowbrook Apartments (APH)

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Address: 1201 W Live Oak St, Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)