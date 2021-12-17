Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Austin-Travis County now through Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More free COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned in Austin-Travis County from Friday through Monday.
Austin Public Health and Travis County are teaming up with local organizations to make it happen. Clinics are open to all eligible individuals, including kids who are of age, no appointment or registration needed.
Remember to bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card if you’re getting a second or third dose or booster shot.
Pay attention to the type of vaccines given at each location, as some vaccines are only authorized for specific age groups, and if you’re returning for a second or third dose, you need the correct follow-up vaccine.
For more details on COVID-19 and vaccinations, visit this website or call 311.
Friday, Dec. 17
LULAC Manor (Travis County)
- Time: 3:30–6:30 pm
- Address: 13700 FM973, Manor, TX 78653
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years) , Moderna (18+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 East Rundberg Ln., Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, Dec. 18
IDEA Health Professions (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Address: 5816 Wilcab Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.
- Address: 5301B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 12-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Sunday, Dec. 19
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 12-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Monday, Dec. 20
Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County/CTAHI)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery St #101 Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Meadowbrook Apartments (APH)
- Time: 3-5 p.m.
- Address: 1201 W Live Oak St, Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)