AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District will be providing free breakfasts and lunches for children and teens at several sites through Austin this summer.

AISD will provide meals for children and teens up to age 18 at up to 50 locations beginning at several dates and times. No application or identification will be needed and participants can just show up.

For information and locations/times, call 211 to speak to an operator, text FOODTX to 877-877, or click here.