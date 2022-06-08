AUSTIN (KXAN) — We don’t even want to hear you say, “well at least it’s not humid.”

It is wickedly hot outside and it’s going to be for at least the next week (just look at the 7-day forecast with highs above 100 every single day). In fact, high temperatures over the next week should handily be Austin’s hottest second week of June on record, with records dating back to 1897.

Now that we’ve established it’s hotter than {fill in the blank with whatever reference suits you}, it’s time to talk about fun things to do in Austin that don’t subject you to heat exhaustion, and we’re doing it on a budget.

Here are some cheap or free ideas for things to do when it’s miserably hot outside:

Chicken S**t Bingo

The Little Longhorn Saloon on Burnet has a number of free or inexpensive events, like free two-stepping classes and live music. Our favorite though? Chicken s–t bingo.

It’s exactly what it sounds like — Bingo, but instead of picking numbers out of a rolling cage, a chicken poops on numbers and determines your fate.

Studio 512 talks to the folks at the Little Longhorn Saloon about Chicken S–t Bingo (Studio 512)

The saloon has been doing it for more than 15 years. Tickets are $10 and bingo happens Sundays from 4-8 p.m., but you can visit the quirky saloon throughout the week too.

You can find more details on the Little Longhorn Saloon website.

See a movie at the original Alamo Draft House Cinema

It was 25 years ago that Tim and Karrie League opened the first Alamo Draft House on Colorado Street in Austin. The theater chain now operates across the country.

An auditorium at the Mueller Alamo Drafthouse. (Nick Simonite via ABJ)

If there’s ever a week to avoid the outdoors and settle for a nice, air-conditioned movie theater instead, this is that week.

Some of the movies out right now include ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Jurassic World Dominion.’ You can find a list of movies at the Alamo near you here.

Barton Springs Pool

Starting Wednesday, Barton Springs Pool will be open every day of the week. Here’s the schedule:

Every day of the week (except Thursdays)

5-8 a.m.: Swim at your own risk

8 a.m.-10 p.m.: Guarded swim

Thursdays

5-9 a.m.: Swim at your own risk

9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Closed for cleaning

7-10 p.m.: Guarded swim

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

The Aquatic Division of the Parks and Recreation Department is currently hiring and training lifeguards if you’re looking for a summer job.

Bowl, karaoke and mini-golf at Punch Bowl Social

Most of the year, Austin is a phenomenal place to sit out on a patio and soak in the sunshine. This week, the sunshine will soak you.

How about enjoying your favorite cocktail inside instead? Punch Bowl Social is the place to do it.

Punch Bowl Social has bowling, karaoke, arcade games and other indoor activities to enjoy while you’re sipping on something tasty.

Check out Punch Bowl Social’s website before arriving to make sure there are no COVID-19 closures.

Ice cream, anyone?

Austin is lucky enough to be home to a number of museums including the Bullock Texas State History Museum, the Thinkery and the Museum of Ice Cream.

The Museum of Ice Cream is on the pricier side of our list, with tickets starting at $29 for general admission, but ice cream seems really fitting for how hot it is this week.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Museum of Ice Cream)

You can find times and reserve tickets on the Museum of Ice Cream’s website. They also do ‘Night at the Museum’ nights.

Strap on your skates

If you’re feeling a little itchy about not being able to go outside, you could always get your steps in on the roller rink.

The Austin Roller Rink on Manchaca Road is closed Monday and Tuesday but does $10 adult-only night Wednesdays and weekend nights, family night is $8 Thursday. You can find the full schedule here.

The roller rink is a classic, but there are lots of other local options like Playland Skate Center on McCann Drive (which also does lessons if you’re feeling like that could be beneficial to you).

Check out Austin Public Library

Attention all parents! If it’s too hot to keep your children outside, but they’re getting itchy and you’re already over it, the library is a great option (we’re not going to judge you for dropping them at story time and then settling down nearby with a nice book).

A mariachi band performed at an Austin public library on Election Day. (Julie Karam/KXAN)

The library hosts many free events such as story times and book clubs including a 10-10:30 a.m. children’s story reading at the Central Library Thursday and hora de cuentos virtual at the same time.

You can find the events at the library on their website.

Tap into your inner 80s

It’s got hard ciders, more than 150 arcade games and perhaps most importantly, air conditioning.

Cidercade on Riverside is an excellent selection if you’re looking for something fun to do indoors this week.

Admission is $10, or you can sign up for a monthly membership (after all, it’s going to be hot all summer). Cidercade is family-friendly until 8 p.m. and then it’s a 21+ zone.

Do a Texas State Capitol tour

You live in the capital of Texas, you might as well take advantage of it.

(KXAN File Photo)

Guided tours of the Texas State Capitol building are available Monday through Friday between 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and on the weekends between 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. You can also do a self-guided tour any day of the week.

Tours are free and the guided version generally takes about 30 minutes. Tours leave from inside the South Foyer outside of the tour guide’s office. That’s also where you can pick up a self-guided tour brochure.

You can find more details about the tours and the rules on their website. If you’re looking to make a day of it, you can also tour the Governor’s Mansion and the Texas State Cemetery (this is going to be hot though).

Have a fun, cheap event happening this summer? Send it to us using KXAN’s Report!t.