Fraudulent calls demanding utility payment are circulating again, city says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin Utilities has heard of about 100 calls Thursday about people posing as City of Austin or Austin Energy employees demanding immediate payment of past utility bills.

Those calls aren’t associated with the city and are from people trying to steal money, the city says.

They want customers to know these six things about how they approach service shut off for non-payment notifications:

The City of Austin Utilities Customer Contact Center doesn’t call residential customers with cut-off deadlines.

They will never ask for credit card or wire transfer information over the phone.

While some customers pay cash, the city will never demand immediate payment in person with cash, gift card or Bitcoin.

The City of Austin Utilities accepts mail-in or walk-in payments, or payments online at www.coautilities.com

If a customer receives a phone call threatening to interrupt service, demand immediate payment, or request credit card or bank account information, hang up immediately and dial 311 or 512-974-2000 and report it.

Anyone who has received such a call and is uncertain of their account state can call the customer contact center at 512-494-9400.

“Don’t fall for the call,” is the city’s tagline for phone scams. You can learn more about how to avoid these types of scams here.