AUSTIN (KXAN) — Franklin Barbecue and Nixta Taquera are partnering up this weekend for a “burrito bonanza,” the restaurants announced on social media.

Austin barbecuer Franklin Barbecue said a one-night pop-up will turn the restaurant into a burrito shop with collab burritos, beers and margaritas.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, and no tickets are needed.

On Instagram, Nixta Taqueria said a menu is coming. This is one of several recent pop-ups the restaurant has had while its restaurant location is closed due to city permitting issues. Previous collaborations were with la barbecue and Paperboy.

Nixta Taqueria also is running a food truck at 1204 Cedar Avenue, according to an Instagram post.