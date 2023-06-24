AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Native — a bar, event venue and one-time hostel — has shut down in East Austin.

The business opened in a historic building 807 E. Fourth St. in 2017 with a novel concept combining a cheap-ish place for travelers to stay, a place for locals and visitors alike to grab a drink and space for small, local businesses to use.

Replacing it will be a Holey Moley mini-golf course from an Australia-based company called Funlab. Owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, Funlab has more than 40 locations in Australia and New Zealand spread across eight entertainment brands.

