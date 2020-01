AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews say four pets are missing after a northeast Austin duplex caught fire early Wednesday morning.

According to AFD, four adults were displaced but are okay. Both sides of the duplex suffered damage.

According to a 3:28 a.m. tweet from AFD, the fire was knocked down at the duplex on Barons Court. That’s near Chimney Hill Boulevard and Highway 290.

Austin Fire did not say what caused the fire or how much damage was done.