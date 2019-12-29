Four people injured after crash on IH-35 in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people including a child have been taken to the hospital after a crash on IH-35 in south Austin on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the 5500 block of S IH-35 northbound at 10:03 a.m. following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

Initial reports suggested that seven people were injured, but four were taken to the hospital.

A woman aged in her 40s suffered potentially serious injuries, EMS said. A man in his 60s and another woman in her 40s suffered minor injuries, and all three were taken to St David’s South Austin Medical Center.

A girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, EMS said.