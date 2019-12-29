Four people injured after crash on IH-35 in south Austin

Austin

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people including a child have been taken to the hospital after a crash on IH-35 in south Austin on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the 5500 block of S IH-35 northbound at 10:03 a.m. following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

Initial reports suggested that seven people were injured, but four were taken to the hospital.

A woman aged in her 40s suffered potentially serious injuries, EMS said. A man in his 60s and another woman in her 40s suffered minor injuries, and all three were taken to St David’s South Austin Medical Center.

A girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, EMS said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss