Four hurt in crash on I-35 service road in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people were injured in a crash on an Interstate 35 service road in southeast Austin early on Sunday morning.

Police have closed Woodward Street in both directions as police investigate the crash, which happened at about 4:40 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that one patient was pinned inside the car and had to be cut out of the vehicle.

The patient was taken to St David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Three other people suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, EMS said.