Four hurt in crash on I-35 service road in southeast Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people were injured in a crash on an Interstate 35 service road in southeast Austin early on Sunday morning.

Police have closed Woodward Street in both directions as police investigate the crash, which happened at about 4:40 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that one patient was pinned inside the car and had to be cut out of the vehicle.

The patient was taken to St David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Three other people suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, EMS said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Megan Pinchback

Trending Stories

Don't Miss