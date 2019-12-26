Four Austin-area Starbucks host ‘pop-up parties’ Friday, offering free drinks

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNN) — From Friday to Dec. 31, Starbucks is offering free drinks at their “Pop-Up Parties” throughout the country.
Locations change each day, and starting Friday, there are four Starbucks in the Central Texas area hosting a party.
From 1-2 p.m. Friday, you can get a free tall espresso drink at the following stores:
- 45th and Lamar, 4400 N. Lamar, Austin
- William Cannon and Mopac, 6600 S. Mopac Expressway #2100, Austin
- 183a and New Hope, 5111 183a and Toll Road, Cedar Park
- Highway 290 and Lexington, 12608 Lexington, Manor
The website says blended drinks are excluded, and the offer does not work with mobile orders or Uber Eats.