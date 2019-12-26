Four Austin-area Starbucks host ‘pop-up parties’ Friday, offering free drinks

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNN) — From Friday to Dec. 31, Starbucks is offering free drinks at their “Pop-Up Parties” throughout the country.

Locations change each day, and starting Friday, there are four Starbucks in the Central Texas area hosting a party.

From 1-2 p.m. Friday, you can get a free tall espresso drink at the following stores:

45th and Lamar, 4400 N. Lamar, Austin

William Cannon and Mopac, 6600 S. Mopac Expressway #2100, Austin

183a and New Hope, 5111 183a and Toll Road, Cedar Park

Highway 290 and Lexington, 12608 Lexington, Manor

The website says blended drinks are excluded, and the offer does not work with mobile orders or Uber Eats.