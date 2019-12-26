Four Austin-area Starbucks host ‘pop-up parties’ Friday, offering free drinks

Austin

by: Billy Gates, CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNN) — From Friday to Dec. 31, Starbucks is offering free drinks at their “Pop-Up Parties” throughout the country.

Locations change each day, and starting Friday, there are four Starbucks in the Central Texas area hosting a party.

From 1-2 p.m. Friday, you can get a free tall espresso drink at the following stores:

  • 45th and Lamar, 4400 N. Lamar, Austin
  • William Cannon and Mopac, 6600 S. Mopac Expressway #2100, Austin
  • 183a and New Hope, 5111 183a and Toll Road, Cedar Park
  • Highway 290 and Lexington, 12608 Lexington, Manor

The website says blended drinks are excluded, and the offer does not work with mobile orders or Uber Eats.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss