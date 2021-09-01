Fountain stolen from central Austin restaurant returned nearly 2 months later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bronze fountain that was stolen from a central Austin restaurant earlier this summer was anonymously returned nearly two months later.

Back in July, restaurant Fonda San Miguel offered up a $500 reward for information on where the piece of artwork could have gone. The fountain, which is an elongated, rectangular face, was created by Mexican artist Sergio Bustamante. It weighs more than 60 pounds.

On Wednesday, the restaurant shared the fountain was anonymously returned with minor damage over the weekend and will be reinstalled in the restaurant with added security measures.

Tom Gilliland, owner of Fonda San Miguel, said he believes media coverage helped bring the piece home.

“It felt like having a dear friend return safely from an unexpected trip without knowing when or if they would ever return,” Gilliland said in a press release.

After the theft, artist Bustamante gifted a new fountain to the restaurant as well.