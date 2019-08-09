Founder of 3D-printed gun design pleads guilty to injury to a child

Breaking News
Cody Wilson mugshot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The founder of 3D-printed gun design company Cody Wilson pleaded guilty to injury to a child Friday after accepting a deal with the Travis County District Attorney’s office. 

The is a reduced charge as Wilson, 30, was initially charged with the sexual assault of a girl in Travis County. This deal was made to keep Wilson out of jail in exchange for registering as a sex offender for seven years while serving deferred adjudication probation.

By following the conditions of the probation the court will not enter a finding of guilt and Wilson will not be convicted of the charge.

Wilson was arrested in Taipei at a hotel on Sept. 21 by the Taiwan police, assisted by the U.S. State Department Diplomatic Security Service.

The Austin Police Department received a warrant for Wilson’s arrest after a counselor contacted them on Aug. 22, 2018, saying a 30-year-old man had sex with a female under the age of 17. The man in question was later identified as Wilson.

During the investigation, police learned that Wilson interacted with the girl on a website called SugarDaddyMeet.com. He then met her at a south Austin coffee shop. The two eventually went to a hotel in north Austin where Wilson allegedly assaulted her and paid her $500 in cash.

Wilson is a well-known gun enthusiast in Austin. He was the previous owner of Defense Distributed, a non-profit defense firm. He resigned following his arrest.

Wilson gained notoriety in August 2018 after a federal judge banned him from posting his blueprints for a 3-D printed gun online. In return, he decided to sell his blueprints to anyone who wanted them.

Wilson’s remaining eight charges will be dismissed during his sentencing on Sept. 8.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

