AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-area nonprofit on Sunday honored those who got off the streets and out of poverty as well as community members who helped them achieve their goals.

The Dream Come True Foundation said it has helped around 200 people move out of poverty for good over the last 10 years.

It hosted the Tailgate to Tackle Poverty Sunday afternoon to celebrate those people’s successes and honor those who helped along the way.

“It’s wonderful to have food and shelter and things that help people today. What we want to do is help people move out of poverty, which means change their lives in a way that they never have to go back and not be in line at Central Food Bank,” said Bob Riazzi, CEO of the foundation.