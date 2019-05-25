Fort Worth valedictorian from family of overachievers dedicates graduation to grandmother

FORT WORTH (KXAN) — Students throughout the country have been graduating this week and one valedictorian from Fort Worth brought some serious family history to the stage with her.

High school valedictorian Mimi Coffey is preparing to move on from high school and away from her over-achieving family. Mimi’s mom and her three older brothers are all former valedictorians at brewer high school.

They’ve all dedicated their achievements to their grandma, who never graduated from high school herself. They say the family secret was to focus on a full high school experience.

“When you start to put all of your time and energy towards obtaining a number, like being number one or being top 10, those numbers don’t bring value into your life,” said Mimi.

Mimi plans to study neuroscience at UT Austin in the fall.

