Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Austin Fire Department firefighter who was previously indicted for felony sex assault charges is facing two new indictments.
According to a release from the Travis County District Attorney's Office, Marcus Reed, 49, a former AFD arson investigator, has been indicted with two new felony offenses of indecency with a child and aggravated perjury.
Court documents for the indecency with a child indictment state that in June 2016, Reed engaged in sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17 by touching her.
The aggravated perjury indictment refers to Reed stating under oath that he had never contacted or tried to contact the woman he was previously accused of sexually assaulting. The court, however, says that he had via electronic messages.
The new indictments, according to the Travis County DA, are unrelated to the previous allegations. His previous indictments include sexual assault and official oppression. Reed was accused of using his status as a firefighter to sexually assault a woman he came into contact with while on duty.
Austin fire lieutenant accused of sexually assaulting woman
Because Reed was an arson investigator who carried a badge, District Attorney Margaret Moore said the case against him was referred to the special investigations unit at the Austin Police Department and then the DA's civil rights division.
"They are handled independently of the rest of the office so that we treat them like any other criminal case, and there's no relationship between the prosecutors and the grand jury and other similarly situated officials," explained Moore. "So, we have a special grand jury that's empaneled only to hear officer-involved cases and I have a civil rights division that only handles cases involving officials."
Moore says that division answers to her directly.
"That violation of the public trust makes these cases of very high priority to us and that's why I have a special division to devote full attention to them," Moore added. "We are extremely concerned about the dangerousness of this individual, and we are looking forward to getting [the 2017 case] tried in August."
The new charges will not be part of that trial.
The 147th District Court Grand Jury recommended bonds for each indictment, which include a $100,000 bond for each offense and $25,000 for each offense of official oppression.
Reed turned himself into the Travis County Sheriff's Office on Thursday and bonded out of jail on Friday.
The attorney representing Marcus Reed spoke with KXAN over the phone Friday afternoon and said, “My client is 110 percent innocent.”
Police investigating shots fired in UT Austin's West Campus
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department and Austin police are investigating after reports of shots fired in West Campus in the early Sunday morning hours.
UT Austin police tweeted about the incident at 2500 Leon Street around 1 a.m. The area is just east of Lamar near the UT Austin campus.
The tweet said no one was injured and the suspect description was unclear.
Lanes on I-35 reopen after demolition of St. John's Avenue bridge
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes on Interstate highway 35 have been reopened after the completed demolition of the St. John's Avenue bridge , according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The first phase of the bridge's demolition began Friday, May 31. The lanes along I-35 between Rundberg Lane and US 290 were shifted down to two lanes for the past two weekends for the demolition of the bridge.
The next step after the demolition of the bridge is to reconstruct it as part of the "I-35 from Rundberg Lane to US 290 project." This project will take a couple of months lasting into late summer. A temporary walkway will be constructed so pedestrians and bicyclists can cross I-35 at St. Johns Avenue.
Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car while riding a scooter on Rainey Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is in the hospital early Sunday morning after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in downtown Austin overnight, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
The crash occurred at the 70 block of Rainey Street around 2:30 a.m.
The woman hit was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.
