Former UT tennis coach to be sentenced today in academic admissions scandal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former University of Texas men’s tennis coach Michael Center will be sentenced Monday in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Judge Richard Stearns will hand down Center’s prison sentence at 2 p.m. CT in a Boston courtroom. Sentencing guidelines recommend Center get between 15 months and 21 months in prison although he could get less time for helping prosecutors.

Center pleaded guilty to wire fraud on April 24. He was accused of accepting $100,000 to help an applicant get admitted to the University of Texas as a tennis recruit even though the student didn’t play the sport. Authorities say $60,000 of that was given to Center in cash during a meeting in a hotel parking lot.

UT fired Center last March after the scandal. He had been the coach for 18 seasons. The tennis team went on to win its first national championship in his absence.

Center was among dozens of coaches, prominent parents and others arrested in the nationwide admissions scam. Former coaches at Yale and Stanford also pleaded guilty. Former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer was not sentenced to prison. He was given two years supervised release and a $10,000 fine. Former Yale women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith has not been sentenced but is expected to get prison time.

This is the same scandal that led to charges against actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Huffman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two weeks in prison and a year of supervised release. Loughlin has pleaded not guilty.

Since the scandal broke, several students, including a student who was not given admission at UT, have sued the elite universities.

You can read the latest on where every person’s case stands in the admissions scandal on the Justice Department’s website.