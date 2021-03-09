Former Texas governor honored with banners in downtown Austin for Women’s History Month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation is honoring former Texas Gov. Ann Richards with a public art installation on the 30th anniversary of her inauguration and for Women’s History Month.

Richards was a former social studies teacher in Austin and is known for her investment and interest in education, especially among girls. The installation will not only highlight her, but also the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, which was created in 2007 and is a part of her legacy.

The installation itself will include 12 designs and 96 banners, each standing nearly 8 feet tall, showcasing memorable quotes and pictures of Richards. These will be on display through the spring along 12 blocks of Congress Avenue, from the Ann Richards Bridge to the Capitol.

Some of the featured quotes from Richards include “I’ve been tested by the fire, and the fire lost” and, “Sobriety has freed me to deal with failure and never give up.”

Private contributions helped raise money for the installation.

The entire Ann Richards piece is part of the Writing on the Walls project, a series of public art installations in the downtown area that show the importance of art and diversity. Writing on the Walls was launched by the Downtown Alliance Foundation last March.