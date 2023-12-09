AUSTIN (KXAN) – P. Terry’s CEO since March 2019 announced on X Saturday that he has parted ways with the iconic Austin burger restaurant.

“I have parted ways with P. Terry’s and am in search of my next great adventure. Thank you all for the fun and support the last 4+ years. P. Terrys is in great shape to continue rockin’ it. Best people I’ve ever worked with,” Todd Coerver said in a post on X.

Kathy and Patrick Terry opened the first burger stand in 2005 at the corner of South Lamar and Barton Springs Road.

Since then, 31 more locations have popped up around Central Texas.