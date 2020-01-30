Former National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks at event in Austin

FILE – In this July 8, 2019, file photo, national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Christians United for Israel’s annual summit, in Washington. A single paper copy in a nondescript envelope arrived at the White House on Dec. 30. Four weeks later, news of John Bolton’s book manuscript about his time as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has exploded into public view, sending a jolt through the president’s impeachment trial. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former National Security Advisor John Bolton spoke at an Austin event Thursday. The private event at the downtown Hyatt Regency was organized by Luther King Capital Management. Sources inside the room tell KXAN Bolton did not speak about his controversial new book or the current impeachment trail of President Donald Trump.

At least one prominent Texas Republican was spotted walking into the event, former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus.

Bolton currently is at the center of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The New York Times reported in Bolton’s new book, “The Room Where it Happened”, Bolton alleges the President Trump tied an investigation by the Ukrainian government into his political rival Joe Biden to security aid approved by Congress. Bolton has said publicly he would testify to the United States Senate if he was subpoenaed.

Earlier this week President Trump’s administration issued a formal threat to Bolton, asking him to not publish his new book because it contains classified information.