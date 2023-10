AUSTIN (KXAN) — The former studio set at KXAN is now in use at the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication.

The set launched Thursday and will be used by the Radio-Television-Film department. Students will use the set for the Reporting Texas newscast.

The former KXAN studio set is now in use at the University of Texas at Austin. UT Assistant Professor Kate West cut the ribbon on the new set. (KXAN Photo/Haley Cihock)

KXAN donated the lights anchor desk after it began a studio renovation last year.

KXAN’s new studio launched in February with an expanded First Warning Weather Center and more video display options.