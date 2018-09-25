Former Eanes ISD bus driver accused of threatening Taylor Swift

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eric Swarbrick (Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who worked for Eanes Independent School District as a bus driver as recently as the second week of this school year was arrested and accused of sending threatening letters to Taylor Swift.

Eanes ISD sent a letter to parents Tuesday, saying Eric Swarbrick, 26, worked as a driver in 2012 and this year. He drove three days in August on the Cedar Creek Elementary Lizard, Forest Trail Elementary Lizard, 506 West Ridge Middle School and 701 Westlake High School routes. He was fired after the district discovered he faced federal charges.

Swarbrick is accused of writing letters to the musician saying he wanted to rape and kill Swift. Some of the letters he hand-delivered to her record label in Nashville, Tennessee.

The complaint alleges he drove from Texas to Nashville three times, including on Aug. 2 when he was arrested by police. He was released from custody, but sent at least 13 more letters and emails, according to court documents.

The school district said Swarbrick passed all of its hiring requirements in both 2012 and 2018, including criminal background checks from the Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"The news of these allegations is upsetting to us all and we share your concerns," Superintendent Tom Leonard wrote to parents. "We are thankful for law enforcement, who alerted us to the situation, which brought immediate action on our part."

Leonard said the district doesn't know about any concerns or complaints related to Swarbrick while he worked for Eanes ISD, but said anyone who has any information about him should email the executive director of human resources Laurie Lee at LLee@eanesisd.net.

The singer previously had issues with an alleged stalker who lived in Austin. Frank Andrew Hoover was accused of violating a protective order Swift and her family had taken out against him when he followed her to the Austin airport after a concert at the Circuit of the Americas in 2016.