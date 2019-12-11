Former county judge questions Delia Garza’s run for Travis County attorney

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a pair of letters, a former county judge had some strong words of advice for Travis County attorney candidate Delia Garza — resign from city council immediately.

Garza, a Democrat, asked her supporters to “help me push back against these intimidation tactics.”

“I’m proud of the years I have dedicated to public service and reforming systems and I stand by my record of fighting for equity and justice,” Garza wrote.

Bill Aleshire, a former Travis County judge, penned an initial letter titled “Your Campaign Ethics Problem” to Garza and didn’t mince his words.

“I am calling on you to either immediately resign from the Austin City Council or pledge to voters that you will still abide by the Austin campaign contribution ethics limitations you would otherwise be subject to as a Council member,” Aleshire said in the second paragraph of the letter.

He went on to question Garza’s qualifications, saying if she was elected she would be “the least qualified County Attorney in Travis County’s history.”

Read the first letter by clicking the link below:

Garza said she wants to finish her current term on council, but doesn’t plan to run for reelection for the council seat because of her county attorney campaign. Her term ends in 2021.

She has represented District 2 on the council since 2014 and is currently the Mayor Pro Tem.

She responded to Aleshire through a Facebook post, saying she wished her initial email to supporters was a joyous one.

“The ink on the forms … barely had time to dry before I received a harassing letter from former Travis County judge Bill Aleshire,” it reads. “He diminished my putting myself through law school by saying I wasn’t a real attorney and he even went as far as comparing me to Trump’s decades of unethical behavior.”

Dear friends, This morning Ramiro and I dropped our daughter off at school and then went to the Travis County… Posted by Delia Garza on Monday, December 9, 2019

In a second letter to Garza, Aleshire responded, saying Garza didn’t address any of the ethical issues he brought up.

“You showed us that you believe there is nothing wrong with continuing to vote as a Council member while taking unlimited special-interest contributions that would violate Austin’s campaign laws,” the second letter read.

See the second letter in its entirety at the link below:

Garza officially filed for Travis County attorney as a Democratic candidate Monday.