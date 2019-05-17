Former corrections officers say DPS supervisor got them fired after harassment reports

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two former Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officers are suing the department on claims that they were fired after they complained of harassment and “racially motivated” traffic stops by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

According to the lawsuit, former corrections officers LaCreshia Caldwell and Katrina Carter say that one day during their employment with the TDCJ, they were stopped for alleged traffic violations twice by the same DPS trooper. The women say the trooper followed them after the first stop.

The women — who are African-American — complained to the trooper that the stops were improper and that they were being harassed.

They say they reported the stops to the DPS supervisor, who told them they could return the following week after they reported their complaints to DPS by telephone. According to the lawsuit, during this time period, the DPS supervisor went to the TDCJ, spoke to the warden and caused their termination by the TDCJ.

The women are suing the Texas DPS, the TDCJ and several other individuals from the two departments — including the trooper who stopped them and the DPS supervisor.

The lawsuit claims two free speech violations.