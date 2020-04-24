Former city manager evaluates Austin’s COVID-19 response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He spent nearly nine years as Austin’s city manager before taking on a new career in our nation’s capital back in 2016 — but he’s kept one eye on Austin ever since.

KXAN’s Robert Hadlock recently caught up with Marc Ott to get his take on how Austin has handled the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The International City/County Management Association executive director praised Austin’s proactive approach to containing the virus, particularly one of the earliest decisions made by the city.

“The example I would use is their decision to cancel South by Southwest,” Ott says. “I know just how hard of a decision that was and what the impact has been economically and that was a tough call.”

Watch the full Marc Ott interview above.