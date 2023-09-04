AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Bowie High School student was arrested Monday evening after they were found trespassing outside the campus’ fine arts building, according to a letter KXAN obtained that was sent to campus families. KXAN also received several tips from people who identified themselves as parents of Bowie High School students who said an incident happened Monday night.

In the letter, Bowie High School Principal Mark Robinson said no weapons were found within the student’s possession, and they didn’t make any threats during the encounter. Police conducted a search of the fine arts building and said it was safe, per the letter.

“Our campus was and remains safe; however, the arrest was made at gunpoint and may have been upsetting to witness,” Robinson said in the letter. “If your child was exposed to this incident and needs support, please contact our counseling team at 512-414-5247.”

Extra Austin ISD Police officers will be on campus tomorrow out of an abundance of caution, along with extra school counselors.

Robinson encouraged anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it to Austin ISD Police at 512-414-1703 so they can look into any possible incidents.

According to the Bowie Outdoor Performing Ensemble‘s website, the group did have a rehearsal scheduled between 6-9 p.m. Monday evening.

KXAN has reached out to Austin ISD and the Austin Police Department for more details on Monday’s incident. We will update this story once we hear back.