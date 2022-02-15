Former Austin Water director explains mistake leading to boil water notice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council is receiving a debrief Tuesday on the boil water notice from Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros and Assistant Operations Director Rick Coronado. Meszaros has since announced his resignation.

Council members will have the opportunity to directly ask Austin Water questions about the mistake at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant that prompted the notice.

Councilmembers Paige Ellis and Natasha Harper-Madison called for Tuesday’s meeting.

The day after the notice was issued, Mezsaros said a staff member’s error at the Ullrich plant caused the problem. Meszaros resigned from his position Feb. 11.

“It’s becoming clear that this was errors from our operating staff,” he added. “Oversights in how they attended the process of treating water.”

Former Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros provides in-depth debrief on boil water notice.

According to the presentation compiled by Austin Water, crews were filling a basin with water to begin treatment. Then, a process called “seeding” occurs – where a mixture of water and processed solids is added to the basin. This seeding process is “typically stopped after a few hours,” but was not stopped and continued for most of the night, according to the report, which resulted in the high turbidity.

Meszaros said during the meeting, “there is no evidence of gross negligence by employees.”

Three employees were placed on leave.

The meeting is still underway, you can watch it here.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this article throughout today’s meeting.