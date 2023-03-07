Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 7, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shuttered post office in the Hyde Park neighborhood is getting a second life in a near-complete redevelopment process.

The building on Speedway is undergoing renovations with a bookshop and grocery store-restaurant concept planning to open in summer 2023.

The post office closed in June 2021, and services moved to the Northcross Station in north Austin, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The original building at 4300 Speedway was built in 1967, Travis County appraisal records show.

Tiny Grocer will be one of the tenants in the redeveloped space. Owner Steph Steele said the second location of the curated grocery shop will have a stronger community feel compared to the original Congress Avenue store.

“When you stand there, you really realize that you’re tucked into a neighborhood in this really beautiful way that I think is right for us going forward,” Steele said. “I think we actually belong kind of kind of tucked into the neighborhood.”

Most of the products sold are from Austin or Texas artisans, Steele said.

The grocer will also have a restaurant with breakfast, brunch, burgers and a bar with wine and beer.

Another confirmed tenant, First Light Books, is also coming to the space. It plans to open this year with a bookshop, cafe and a membership option.

The building’s leasing website shows two more retail tenants are planned but not named.

A downtown Austin post office saw similar development—but at a much larger scale. The site at Sixth Street and Lavaca transformed from a more than 100-year-old former post office to the 36-story Indeed Tower, as reported by the Austin Business Journal.