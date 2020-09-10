Former Austin police cadet sues department after being hospitalized during training

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Austin Police cadet is suing the department, the police chief and the City of Austin after he was rushed to the hospital during training.

Christopher Wise was one of five cadets sent to the hospital in Oct. 2018 for dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

The lawsuit alleges that during Stress Reaction Training, instructors violated policy and discouraged cadets from drinking water except at designated times.

The lawsuit says eight cadets became ill that day before Wise required medical attention. He was allegedly ‘incoherent’ and ‘unable to walk.’

“Because of their unavoidable awareness that cadets were requiring emergency treatment as a result of heat and hydration issues caused, in part, by the instructors’ refusal to permit the cadets unrestricted access to water, the instructors had not only subjective awareness that injuries had occurred and would continue to occur as a result of this practice, they had actual, objective and irrefutable evidence that such injuries had occurred and would continue to occur before Christopher became incapacitated,” the lawsuit reads.

It also says Wise spent 30 days in the hospital and had over $300,000 in medical expenses.

The suit claims the training curriculum was changed to prevent another case like this.

KXAN has reached out to city for comment as well as Wise’s attorneys and is awaiting a response back.