Former Austin mayor Bruce Todd dies at 72

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Austin mayor Bruce Todd died Christmas Day from complications of Lewy Body disease, according to a family spokesperson. He was 72 years old.

Todd was a public servant in the Austin-Travis County area for much of his early career. From 1987 to 1991, Todd served on the Travis County Commissioners Court before throwing his hat in the ring for mayor of Austin and winning.

As mayor for much of the 90’s, Todd oversaw hot button issues like the airport relocation, early growth in the city and the transfer of then city-run Brackenridge Hospital to Seton.

He retired from the office “undefeated and unindicted,” as he was often quoted saying to friends and family. From there, he moved to a consulting firm, but never stopped advocating and working with local government.

(Courtesy ECPR)

Todd is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Christian, his son Jeremy Todd and his stepdaughter Alexandra Rose. Services are pending, according to a spokesperson.