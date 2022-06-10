AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who used to work for the City of Austin’s Code Enforcement Department is accused of forging an elderly woman’s signature on a deed document to transfer it to himself shortly before she died. An arrest affidavit also alleges he “intentionally dismissed multiple code violations” on the south Austin property “with the expectation he would be able to assume ownership after she passed (with a forged signature).”

Alan Deshon Guyton, 37, is accused of “forgery deed record” and theft of property of less than $300,000, according to online court records.

There is no lawyer listed for Guyton but KXAN reached out to a business he owns that was referenced in the affidavit, and will update this story when we receive a response. KXAN also reached out to the Austin Code Department for details on his employment and why he had been placed on administrative leave before he left in April 2021, according to the affidavit.

A family member of the woman filed a complaint with the City Auditor’s Integrity unit, accusing Guyton of forging her signature when filing a quitclaim deed executed in February 2021 and filed with the County Clerk’s Office in June 2021, an arrest affidavit said. As LegalZoom explains, a quitclaim deed is a “fast way to transfer property to a buyer,” but doesn’t provide the buyer any protections. This deed granted Guyton “all right, title and interest in and to” the property, according to the affidavit.

The woman died within a week of the deed being executed. The City Auditor’s office tipped off the Austin Police Department and it began investigating in November 2021. An investigator compared the woman’s driver’s license record and social security card signatures to that on the quitclaim deed, and it didn’t match.

That family member, as well as two others who knew the woman, told Austin police she wanted to leave her home to family and didn’t intend to sell it to anyone. A witness told police she often saw Guyton at the home, that he received mail there and had changed the locks and installed security cameras since the woman died.