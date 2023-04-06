Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 6, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The former Austin-Bergstrom International Airport executive director acted on a conflict of interest when she approved invoices worth $550,000 from her previous employer while working with the City, an investigative report from the Austin Office of the City Auditor states.

Jacqueline Yaft resigned from her role with the airport at the beginning of March 2023.

The report states Yaft didn’t tell her supervisor about the conflict, violating city code. The report also states she met alone with her former employer at least seven times and sent 13 emails when she was the only airport employee in the original exchange.

AUS told KXAN “The Department of Aviation is aware of the audit investigation report” and referred us to the City for comment. KXAN has reached out to the City and will update this story when we receive a response.

Yaft worked for a consulting firm that had a contract with the City prior to her employment with the airport, according to the report.

“As a result, a conflict of interest existed between Yaft and this contractor when she started working for the City,” the report states.

Yaft was advised to fill out a conflict of interest disclosure form one month after her hiring in June 2019, the report states. She did not file the form until September 2022 — over three years after she was required, the report states.

Additionally, the City’s law department told Yaft she “must recuse herself from any decision-making related to her former employer. The guidance specifically included examples such as ‘oversight of payments’ and ‘contract terms,'” the report states.

Former AUS executive director response

In a letter, an attorney on Yaft’s behalf responded to the report, calling the conflict of interest “erroneous” and “embodies a conclusion in search of a justification that is replete with inaccuracies and selective reporting.”

The letter states Yaft had “zero power to award or change” the contract with her previous employer while she was in her role with the City. She was “unavoidably required” to interact with the contractor based off her role, the letter states. Additionally, the attorney wrote Yaft was directed by a city executive (whose name was redacted) to work with the contractor “at a confidential level.”

The Office of the City Auditor said it reviewed those responses from the attorney and believes the findings stand, the report states.

City response in report

The report states Assistant City Manager Robert Goode responded to the findings in a statement April 3.